Bangladesh news: Irked by Sheikh Hasina’s speech, mob set Mujibur Rahman’s house on fire | Videos

A mob vandalised Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's residence in Dhaka, causing significant destruction and setting parts of the house on fire. The protesters reportedly demanded a ban on the Awami League, breaking open the gate to enter the premises.

Updated6 Feb 2025, 06:47 AM IST
People watch as protesters use heavy machinery to demolish the residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh’s former leader and the father of the country’s ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, at Dhanmondi, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, early Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu)(AP)

A mob vandalised the residence of Bangladesh's founding leader, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, in Dhaka on Wednesday evening, Dhaka Tribune reported. Visuals showed flames on one of the floors of the house.

What triggered the violence?

The violence was triggered by a speech that Hasina intended to deliver to her supporters from exile in India, where she had fled the previous year amidst a deadly student-led uprising against her 15-year reign.

Critics had accused her of stifling opposition.

The house in Dhaka, the capital, had once been the residence of Hasina's late father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the leader of Bangladesh’s independence movement, who proclaimed the country's separation from Pakistan there in 1971. He was killed in the same house in 1975. Hasina later converted the house into a museum.

What was Sheikh Hasina's speech?

“They do not have the power to destroy the country’s independence with bulldozers. They may destroy a building, but they won’t be able to erase the history,” Hasina said in response during her speech, even as the demolition continued, AP reported.

She also called on the people of Bangladesh to resist the country's new leaders and alleged that they took power by “unconstitutional” means.

Watch videos here:

Multiple social media posts called for a “Bulldozer Procession” towards Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's residence at Dhanmondi-32 if Sheikh Hasina delivered a speech, as reported by the Dhaka Tribune. By 10.45 pm (local time), an excavator had been brought to demolish the house. Protestors, who arrived at a rally around 8PM, forced their way in, breaking into the main gate before proceeding to vandalise the property.

According to the Dhaka Tribune, citing UNB, the protesters, who were allegedly calling for a ban on the Awami League, breached the gate and stormed the premises, doing significant damage. 

Many of the protesters reportedly climbed to the second floor, using hammers, crowbars, and wooden planks to destroy portraits of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and vandalise parts of the historic house, ANI reported. 

Earlier in the day, Hasnat Abdullah, convener of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, posted on Facebook: “Tonight, the land of Bangladesh will be freed from fascism.” Other figures, including Sharif Osman Hadi, the convener of the Inquilab Mancha and a member of the Jatiyo Nagorik Committee, also shared posts warning of the attack, Dhakar Tribune reported.

This is not the first time the Dhanmondi 32 residence has been targeted.

This was not the first time the Dhanmondi 32 residence has been targeted. Earlier on August 5, demonstrators had previously attacked the house, causing destruction and setting parts of it on fire, ANI reported.

(With inputs from ANI)

Key Takeaways
  • Political tensions in Bangladesh are escalating, leading to violent protests.
  • The attack on Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s house symbolizes a deeper unrest against the ruling party.
  • Social media is playing a significant role in organizing and inciting protests.
First Published:6 Feb 2025, 06:47 AM IST
