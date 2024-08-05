Bangladesh protest: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's statement came as reports suggest that Sheikh Hasina, who quit as the Bangladeshi Prime Minister on Monday, landed in Agartala in Tripura following massive protests in her country.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appealed to the people of the state to maintain peace amid the ongoing unrest and the change of guard in Bangladesh. She said the West Bengal government will support the decision taken by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre in this regard.

"I appeal to the people of Bengal to maintain peace. Do not pay attention to any rumours. This is a matter between two countries, we will support whatever decision the central government takes," Banerjee was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

India shares 4,096.7 km-long border with Bangladesh. It is the longest border India shares with any other neighbouring country.

Bangladesh has been witnessing a month-long protest which turned violent last month. At least 300 people have died in the anti-government protest so far, news agency AFP reported.

Why is Bangladesh protesting? Protests in Bangladesh were fueled by calls for reform of the nation's civil service job quota system. The controversial quota system reserved positions for specific groups, including descendants of those who participated in the 1971 War of Independence against Pakistan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Protesters had demanded Shiekh Hasina resignation over the controversy quota system despite the Supreme Court scaling down the disputed reservation.

In 2018, the Bangladesh government halted the job quotas following mass student protests. But in June, Bangladesh's High Court nullified that decision and reinstated the quotas after relatives of 1971 veterans filed petitions.

On Sunday, July 21, the court's Appellate Division dismissed a lower court order that had reinstated the quotas, directing that 93 per cent of government jobs will be open to candidates on merit, without quotas, reports said.