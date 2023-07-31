Bangladesh protests: Opposition wants Sheikh Hasina to resign, here's why

Bangladesh protests: Opposition wants Sheikh Hasina to resign, here's why2 min read 31 Jul 2023, 02:23 PM IST
Thousands of people in Bangladesh protested against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government, demanding her resignation and a neutral caretaker government for the next election scheduled for January 2024. The
The opposition in Bangladesh, led by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), is currently engaged in large-scale protests demand the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government. The BNP insists that Prime Minister Hasina step down and the next election, scheduled for January 2024, be held under a neutral caretaker government. They argue that holding free and fair elections is not possible under the current administration, reported Aljazeera.
