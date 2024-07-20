Bangladesh quota protests: From curfew, internet ban to army deployment | Top 10 updates

Bangladesh quota protests: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government imposed a curfew across the country late on Friday and and ordered the deployment of military forces after days of deadly clashes against government job quotas.
The recent nationwide unrest in Dhaka and other cities - the biggest since Hasina was re-elected this year, aims to challenge the system of reservation in public sector jobs and the reservation system in place for the relatives of war heroes who fought for the country's independence from Pakistan in 1971. However, the Prime Minister defending the quota system emphasised that regardless of political affiliation of military veterans, they deserve the highest respect for their contributions to the war.
The protestors allege that the system is discriminatory and benefits supporters of PM Sheikh Hasina whose Awami League party led the independence struggle. The protestors demand replacement of the current reservation system in public sector jobs with a merit-based system.
(With inputs from Reuters)