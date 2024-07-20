Bangladesh quota protests: From curfew, internet ban to army deployment | Top 10 updates

Bangladesh quota protests: Student-led nationwide protests in Bangladesh aims to challenge Sheikh Hasina government's job reservation system in public sector jobs. Demonstrators demand replacement of the reservation system with merit-based system.

Published20 Jul 2024, 08:43 AM IST
Bangladesh quota protests: Students in Dhaka staged anti-quota protests following which violence erupted across the country. in the image, a demonstrator gestures as protesters clash with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and the police outside the state-owned Bangladesh Television.
Bangladesh quota protests: Students in Dhaka staged anti-quota protests following which violence erupted across the country. in the image, a demonstrator gestures as protesters clash with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and the police outside the state-owned Bangladesh Television.(Reuters)

Bangladesh quota protests: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government imposed a curfew across the country late on Friday and and ordered the deployment of military forces after days of deadly clashes against government job quotas.

Top updates

  • On Friday, three people were killed after police cracked down on unrelenting student-led protests despite a ban on public gatherings, according to local media.

Also Read | Bangladesh to impose curfew, deploy army as protests widen, communications disrupted
  • The number of people killed so far in the clashes across the country totals to over 105 people while at least 1,500 individuals have been injured, reported AFP.
  • The US Embassy in Dhaka issued a security alert and termed the situation as "extremely volatile". It further noted that protests were spreading, with violent clashes being reported across the capital city.
  • The general secretary of the ruling Awami League party, Obaidul Quader, made the announcement about the imposition of nationwide curfew. He said that it was being done to help the civilian administration maintain law and order.

Also Read | Bangladesh imposes nationwide curfew as deadly protests over government jobs escalate
  • Amid ban on all public gatherings in the capital, Dhaka, the telecommunications were disrupted while television news channels went off air.
  • On Thursday, the government ordered the shutdown of mobile internet networks to quell the unrest.
  • To scatter protesters in some areas police and security officials fired bullets and lobbed tear gas.
  • Meanwhile, train services were suspended nationwide after violent agitators blocked roads and threw bricks at security officials, Bengali newspaper Prothom Alo reported.
  • Schools and universities have been shut indefinitely.

Also Read | Bangladesh unrest: Death toll at 64, protesters set jail ablaze to free hundreds
  • On July 18, the agitators set fire to the country's state broadcaster. The protests broke out in response to reservation of 30 percent government jobs for the families of those who fought in the independence movement.

The recent nationwide unrest in Dhaka and other cities - the biggest since Hasina was re-elected this year, aims to challenge the system of reservation in public sector jobs and the reservation system in place for the relatives of war heroes who fought for the country's independence from Pakistan in 1971. However, the Prime Minister defending the quota system emphasised that regardless of political affiliation of military veterans, they deserve the highest respect for their contributions to the war.

Also Read | ’EAM Jaishankar himself monitoring situation’: Govt on Bangladesh protests

The protestors allege that the system is discriminatory and benefits supporters of PM Sheikh Hasina whose Awami League party led the independence struggle. The protestors demand replacement of the current reservation system in public sector jobs with a merit-based system.

(With inputs from Reuters)

First Published:20 Jul 2024, 08:43 AM IST
