On July 18, the agitators set fire to the country's state broadcaster. The protests broke out in response to reservation of 30 percent government jobs for the families of those who fought in the independence movement.

The recent nationwide unrest in Dhaka and other cities - the biggest since Hasina was re-elected this year, aims to challenge the system of reservation in public sector jobs and the reservation system in place for the relatives of war heroes who fought for the country's independence from Pakistan in 1971. However, the Prime Minister defending the quota system emphasised that regardless of political affiliation of military veterans, they deserve the highest respect for their contributions to the war.