Can India capitalize on 'Bangladesh Plus One'?
Summary
- Customers may not fully replace Bangladesh or find alternative capacity immediately, but they may look for alternatives to reduce further dependence on Bangladesh.
- If the crisis continues, India can expect a 10-15% gain in the short to medium term on garment exports.
The turmoil in Bangladesh may open up a higher growth opportunity for Indian textiles on the world stage, according to experts and Indian textile companies. Bangladesh, the second-biggest exporter of textiles after China, might now struggle to keep this going.
