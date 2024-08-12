Four Bangladeshi citizens identified as Motiur Seikh, Mushiar Mullah, Tania Mullah, and Rita Mullah tried to enter India illegally through the Karimganj sector of the India-Bangladesh border.

Four Bangladeshi migrants have tried to enter India through the Karimganj sector of the India-Bangladesh border, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Kumar Biswa Sarma posted on X on Monday morning.

"This morning at 1:30 AM, Bangladeshi citizens identified as Motiur Seikh, Mushiar Mullah, Tania Mullah, and Rita Mullah attempted to enter India through the Karimganj sector of the India-Bangladesh border. However, police effectively intervened at the zero point and promptly repelled them, preventing their unauthorized entry," Assam CM wrote.

The Assam Police along the India-Bangladesh border is on high alert to make sure that no Bangladeshi citizen enters India illegally due to unrest in the country. The central government has issued a directive stating that no person should enter India from Bangladesh illegally, reports said.

The centre has also issued another directive that the Bangladeshi citizens entered illegally shall be escorted back safely to their home country after verification of passports and visas, according to reports.

The India Bangladesh border, also known as the Radcliffe line, is an international border that separates the six divisions of Bangladesh and the Indian states.

India and Bangladesh share a 4,096 km border, the fifth-longest land border in the world. Indian states such as Assam, Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya, West Bengal share their borders with Bangladesh.

This is not the first time when Bangladeshi citizens are entering India after the resignation of Sheikh Hasina. On August 10, the Border Security Force (BSF) troops in collaboration with Meghalaya police caught seven such migrants along with two Indian facilitators at a checkpoint, reported news agency ANI.

All these illegal migrants along with Indian facilitators were handed over to the police for further legal action. Due to this, BSF in Meghalaya has tightened the security at the India Bangladesh border through a multi-tier dominance strategy, the ANI report said.

Previously, BSF had also caught two smugglers and seized cattle and phenedyl bottles in an operation at the India Bangladesh border.

BSF also caught 11 Bangladeshi citizens attempting to enter India. Four of them were from Bengal and Tripura borders, and seven from the Meghalaya-Bangladesh border, reported ANI.