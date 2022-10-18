Bangladeshi Mathematics teacher finds Shashi Tharoor’s hairline ‘good quartic fit’1 min read . 09:12 PM IST
- The Mathematics teacher believed that the subject should be taught beyond numbers and then he found one on Shashi Tharoor's hairline
Congress Thiruvananthapuram MP and party presidential candidate said on Tuesday that he received a letter from a Bangladeshi Mathematics teacher who found a “good quartic fit". But guess where the Bangladeshi teacher found the “good quartic fit"? The Mathematics teacher believed that the subject should be taught beyond numbers and then he found one on Shashi Tharoor's hairline.
Congress Thiruvananthapuram MP and party presidential candidate said on Tuesday that he received a letter from a Bangladeshi Mathematics teacher who found a “good quartic fit". But guess where the Bangladeshi teacher found the “good quartic fit"? The Mathematics teacher believed that the subject should be taught beyond numbers and then he found one on Shashi Tharoor's hairline.
“I believe that Mathematics should be taught beyond numbers. In Mathematical Modelling in grade 12, we explored that your hair line is a good quartic fit. Kindly see below and feel free to use it," the Mathematics teacher, Jalaj Chaturvedi, said in the letter.
“I believe that Mathematics should be taught beyond numbers. In Mathematical Modelling in grade 12, we explored that your hair line is a good quartic fit. Kindly see below and feel free to use it," the Mathematics teacher, Jalaj Chaturvedi, said in the letter.
The Mathematics teacher from Bangladesh also sent a picture of the Congress MP where the quartic fit was drawn on Shashi Tharoor’s face.
The Mathematics teacher from Bangladesh also sent a picture of the Congress MP where the quartic fit was drawn on Shashi Tharoor’s face.
Shashi Tharoor’s tweet has garnered 231 retweets and 3,275 likes, triggering a tsunami of laughter.
Shashi Tharoor’s tweet has garnered 231 retweets and 3,275 likes, triggering a tsunami of laughter.
A Twitter user said, “Next time when I go to barber, I will give him a mathematical equation to determine how my hair style should be."
A Twitter user said, “Next time when I go to barber, I will give him a mathematical equation to determine how my hair style should be."
Another Twitterati said, “Sir I’ve barely started understanding your English now, please don’t complicate Maths as well."
Another Twitterati said, “Sir I’ve barely started understanding your English now, please don’t complicate Maths as well."
One said, “Are you impressed with his maths creativity or your own hair style."
One said, “Are you impressed with his maths creativity or your own hair style."