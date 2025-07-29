Bangladeshi-origin NYPD officer killed in Manhattan skyscraper shooting in New York – Who was Didarul Islam?

A New York Police Department (NYPD) officer of Bangladeshi origin was hailed as a hero after being killed during a mass shooting inside a Manhattan skyscraper on Monday. 27-year-old gunman, Shane Tamura, fatally shot four people — including Officer Didarul Islam, 36 — before turning the weapon on himself, according to officials.

The tragic incident unfolded inside Midtown Manhattan office tower, where Didarul Islam was working on a paid uniformed security detail when the shooter opened fire. Such assignments allow private companies to hire NYPD officers for added security presence.

Who was Didarul Islam? According to news agency Reuters, Islam was a Bangladeshi immigrant, working in the New York police department for the last three and a half years. Islam is survived by his two sons and wife, who is currently pregnant with a third child.

The New York City police too released a statement saying that Islam represented “the very best” of their department. “He was protecting New Yorkers from danger when his life was tragically cut short today. We join in prayer during this time of incomprehensible pain. We will forever honour his legacy,” the statement read.

"He Put His Life on the Line": NY Mayor Praises Hero Cop Didarul Islam Speaking at a press conference on Monday night, New York City Mayor Eric Adams described Officer Islam as a "hero" and a "person of faith" who "loved this city." Islam had served with the NYPD for three and a half years.

"We lost four souls to another senseless act of gun violence, including a member of the NYPD," said Adams. "He was saving lives and protecting New Yorkers."

Adams said he met Islam’s grieving family, which includes his pregnant wife and two young sons, and told them their loved one’s bravery will not be forgotten.

"Shot in Cold Blood": Police Commissioner Mourns Islam New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch called Islam’s death a result of the "ultimate sacrifice," noting he was "shot in cold blood" while serving New York residents. She confirmed that Islam’s wife is expecting their third child.

“He put himself in harm’s way. He was doing his duty — protecting others — and paid with his life,” she said.

