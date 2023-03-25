Bank chaos tests traders’ nerves and rewards those doing nothing

Amid all the confusion and volatility, the Nasdaq 100 has stood out as one of the best-performing assets this year, thanks to the dominance of cash-rich tech megacaps. While the index is up almost 17%, getting there has been stomach-churning. Bad timing can be punishing: missing the best five days would have left investors with a gain of only 1%. Excluding the worst five days, the Nasdaq 100 would be up 28% this year to date.

