Bank Debt Proposal Poses a Test for Regulators
Forcing large regional lenders to issue long-term bonds will give them sturdier funding. But will it really help in a crisis?
(Bloomberg Opinion) -- Banks borrow to finance most of their business. But when those loans can be pulled almost instantly – as was the case with Silicon Valley Bank’s deposits in March – executives and regulators have few options to stem the panic. A new proposal aims to address that problem by requiring banks to lock in more of their funding for at least one year. It’s a worthwhile idea, with an important caveat.