Bank employees serve beef outside Kerala office only because their manager…

Canara Bank employees are voicing opposition to the alleged beef ban in the bank's office canteen in Kerala through a protest. Demonstrators claimed that the bank manager — a Bihar native who recently took over as branch head — ordered a ban on beef in Kochi.

The protest, led by the Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI), was initially planned against the manager’s alleged insulting behaviour and mental harassment. However, after employees learned about the alleged beef ban, they redirected their protest. The demonstrators organised a “beef feast,” serving beef and parotta (a type of flatbread) outside the office.

What do the union leaders say? “A small canteen operates here, and beef is served on select days. The manager informed the canteen staff that beef should no longer be served. This bank functions according to the guidelines of the Constitution. Food is a personal choice. In India, every individual has the right to choose their food. We are not forcing anyone to eat beef. This is simply our form of protest,” federation leader SS Anil told India Today.

How did political leaders respond? The protest also attracted political attention, with left-backed independent MLA KT Jaleel supporting the demonstrators. He wrote on Facebook:

“What to wear, what to eat, and what to think should not be decided by superiors. This soil is red. The heart of this land is red. Wherever the red flag flies, you can speak out and act against fascists without fear. No one will harm you. When communists are united, the comrades will not allow anyone to raise the saffron flag and undermine the well-being of the people. That is the world. That is the history of the world!”