Bank holiday today on Valmiki Jayanti: Banks to remain close in THESE states for celebrations

Bank holiday today on Valmiki Jayanti: Banks will remain closed on Thursday on the occasion of Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti/Kati Bihu. According to RBI, banks will remain shut today in Bengaluru, Guwahati, and Shimla.

Banks are closed today as Valmiki Jayanti is being celebrated across India on October 17. The day marks the birth anniversary of the legendary poet Maharshi Valmiki, who is also known as Adi Kavi.

On this day, devotees pay tribute to Maharshi Valmiki, the author of one of the most significant epics in Hinduism besides Geeta - the Ramayana. Festivities

Several state governments announced a public holiday for schools, colleges, banks and government offices today to honour the legendary poet on his birth anniversary. Schools and colleges in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed on the occasion of Maharshi Valmiki's birth anniversary, according to reports.

To commemorate the contributions made by the legendary poet to the society, October 17 has been declared as a holiday by the Yogi Adityanath government. Meanwhile, several other states, including Punjab, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh have declared a public holiday today to mark celebrations on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) divides holidays into three categories, namely Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holidays; and Banks' Closing of Accounts. According to monetary authority's holiday calendar, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. Moreover, bank holidays for festivals vary from state-to-state and city-to-city.

Significance and celebrations of Valmiki Jayanti The legendary poet Valmiki was born Agni Sharma to a Brahmin family, according to some ancient legends. It is believed thar a divine voice declared his penance successful following years of meditation. Furthermore, it bestowed him with the new name Valmiki, meaning “born out of anthills.”