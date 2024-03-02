Bank holidays in March 2024: Are banks closed today, March 2?
Bank holidays in March 2024: Today, March 2 which is a Saturday and there might be confusion among people regarding if Banks will be open today. However, as it is the first Saturday of this month, banks will remain open today. Saturdays are typically not designated as bank holidays, except for the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. Consequently, regular banking operations are held on the first and third Saturdays. For the unknown, we would also like to inform you that, if a month happens to have a fifth Saturday, then banking activities are conducted as usual on that day as well. Similarly, State Bank of India (SBI) will remain operational today like other national banks.