Bank holidays in March 2024: Are banks closed today, March 2?

Bank holidays in March 2024: Today, March 2 which is a Saturday and there might be confusion among people regarding if Banks will be open today. However, as it is the first Saturday of this month, banks will remain open today. Saturdays are typically not designated as bank holidays, except for the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. Consequently, regular banking operations are held on the first and third Saturdays. For the unknown, we would also like to inform you that, if a month happens to have a fifth Saturday, then banking activities are conducted as usual on that day as well. Similarly, State Bank of India ( SBI ) will remain operational today like other national banks.

Online Banking Available

On days when bank branches may have limited hours or close entirely on certain days, online banking services remain accessible 24/7. This provides customers with the convenience of managing their finances anytime, regardless of bank schedules or holidays.

However, it is essential to be aware of upcoming bank holidays. By familiarizing yourself with these dates, you can proactively plan your banking needs and utilize online services to avoid any disruption in managing your finances.

Below is the full list of other bank holidays in March 2024:

National Holidays:

March 1: Chapchar Kut (Mizoram)

March 8: Mahashivratri (except Tripura, Mizoram, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Itanagar, Rajasthan, Nagaland, West Bengal, New Delhi, Goa, Bihar, Meghalaya)

March 25: Holi (except Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, Kerala, Nagaland, Bihar, Srinagar)

March 29: Good Friday (except Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh)

State Holidays:

March 22: Bihar Diwas (Bihar)

March 26: Yaosang second day/Holi (Odisha, Manipur, Bihar)

March 27: Holi (Bihar)

Regular Bank Closures:

Every Second Saturday (March 9)

Every Fourth Saturday (March 23)

Sundays: March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31

While this list serves as a helpful starting point, remember that regional variations in bank holidays can occur within India. To ensure a smooth banking experience, it's essential to verify the holiday schedule directly with your specific bank branch or their official website. This will provide you with the most up-to-date and accurate information applicable to your location.

