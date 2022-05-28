Bank Holidays June 2022: Banks to remain closed on these 8 days. Details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
As per the RBI website, banking holidays are defined into three categories namely Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Bank Holidays: While May month nears its end, the next month comes with the joy of eight holidays for banking sector employees. From weekends to two festivals, banks will be closed for a total of eight days in June 2022.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Bank Holidays: While May month nears its end, the next month comes with the joy of eight holidays for banking sector employees. From weekends to two festivals, banks will be closed for a total of eight days in June 2022.
As per the RBI website, banking holidays are defined into three categories namely Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.
As per the RBI website, banking holidays are defined into three categories namely Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.
In June, there are two holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act. The first holiday is on June 2 for the celebration of Maharana Pratap Jayanti, while the next one is on June 15 for celebrating Y.M.A. Day/Guru Hargobind Ji’s Birthday/Raja Sankranti.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In June, there are two holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act. The first holiday is on June 2 for the celebration of Maharana Pratap Jayanti, while the next one is on June 15 for celebrating Y.M.A. Day/Guru Hargobind Ji’s Birthday/Raja Sankranti.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Further, banks will be closed on June 5, 12, 19, and 26 as they are Sundays. Also, banks will be closed on June 11 and 25 as part of their second and third Saturdays.
Further, banks will be closed on June 5, 12, 19, and 26 as they are Sundays. Also, banks will be closed on June 11 and 25 as part of their second and third Saturdays.
Both private and PSU banks in India as per the RBI circular, are closed on the second and third Saturdays of a month. While the banks will continue to work on the first and fourth Saturdays in a month.
Both private and PSU banks in India as per the RBI circular, are closed on the second and third Saturdays of a month. While the banks will continue to work on the first and fourth Saturdays in a month.
In May, there is only one holiday left for the bank and that is tomorrow (Sunday).
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In May, there is only one holiday left for the bank and that is tomorrow (Sunday).