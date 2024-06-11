Bank Leaders Say Real Estate Pain Is Still Confined to Office

Commercial real estate risks remain manageable across most sectors, though office buildings will continue to plague lenders, according to executives at Wells Fargo & Co. and PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

Bloomberg
First Published11:49 PM IST
Bank Leaders Say Real Estate Pain Is Still Confined to Office
Bank Leaders Say Real Estate Pain Is Still Confined to Office

(Bloomberg) -- Commercial real estate risks remain manageable across most sectors, though office buildings will continue to plague lenders, according to executives at Wells Fargo & Co. and PNC Financial Services Group Inc. 

“Most of the portfolio is performing pretty well,” Wells Fargo Chief Financial Officer Mike Santomassimo said at a Morgan Stanley conference Tuesday, citing multifamily residences, data centers, logistics and industrial buildings, and even hotel and retail outlets. Institutional office space is a problem area, although some office buildings are outperforming, he said.

“You go to Hudson Yards in New York City — they’re doing really well,” Santomassimo said. “You go to Times Square in New York City — not doing as well, right? And so older office buildings that are not renovated in certain areas of different cities are the places that you’re seeing the most stress.”

Uncertainty over when the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates has added to the challenges faced by the commercial real estate sector, where high borrowing costs have hammered valuations and triggered defaults, leaving lenders stuck with assets that are tough to sell. Regional banks have been especially hard-hit.

Still, commercial real estate is “fine” outside of office lending, PNC CFO Robert Reilly said at the conference. In the office sector, where most of the stress lies, PNC is working through its loan book and expects charge-offs will occur, he said.

Pacific Investment Management Co. expects more regional bank failures in the US because of a “very high” concentration of troubled commercial real estate loans on their books, John Murray, Pimco’s head of global private commercial real estate team, said in an interview.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsBank Leaders Say Real Estate Pain Is Still Confined to Office

Most Active Stocks

Interglobe Aviation

4,368.20
10:29 AM | 11 JUN 2024
-194.35 (-4.26%)

Indian Oil Corporation

167.70
10:29 AM | 11 JUN 2024
2.45 (1.48%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

273.60
10:27 AM | 11 JUN 2024
14.5 (5.6%)

Tata Steel

181.35
10:27 AM | 11 JUN 2024
1.15 (0.64%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

NBCC India

156.55
10:12 AM | 11 JUN 2024
13.65 (9.55%)

HFCL

107.55
10:28 AM | 11 JUN 2024
9.25 (9.41%)

Railtel Corporation Of India

419.30
10:28 AM | 11 JUN 2024
35.05 (9.12%)

Triveni Engineering & Indus

368.65
10:25 AM | 11 JUN 2024
29.05 (8.55%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,671.00-1,327.00
    Chennai
    73,169.00-1,045.00
    Delhi
    73,027.00-540.00
    Kolkata
    73,098.00-1,116.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    99.84/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumFor youGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue