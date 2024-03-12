Bank of America Executives Get Pay Bump Even After CEO’s Compensation Cut
Bank of America Corp. disclosed pay increases of more than 10% for two of its highest-ranking executives a month after reporting that Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan’s compensation was cut for 2023.
(Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. disclosed pay increases of more than 10% for two of its highest-ranking executives a month after reporting that Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan’s compensation was cut for 2023.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message