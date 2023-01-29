Bank SMS scam! Woman loses ₹1 lakh in Gurugram2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 11:14 AM IST
- An FIR was registered against unknown fraudsters under sections 419 (cheating by impersonation) and 420 (cheating) of IPC at Cyber Crime, East Police Station.
In another episode of cyber crime, a woman resident of DLF Phase-5 was allegedly duped of ₹1 lakh. According to PTI, the victim – Madhvi Dutta got a message on her mobile phone on January 21 that read "Dear User Your HDFC Account will be closed today click here on the link, your PAN card number from a mobile number."
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×