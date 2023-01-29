In another episode of cyber crime, a woman resident of DLF Phase-5 was allegedly duped of ₹1 lakh. According to PTI, the victim – Madhvi Dutta got a message on her mobile phone on January 21 that read "Dear User Your HDFC Account will be closed today click here on the link, your PAN card number from a mobile number."

In her complaint to police Dutta said that she clicked the link, which took her to a webpage that asked her to feed in details. She then received an OTP on her mobile number.

"As soon as I entered the OTP, ₹1 lakh was deducted from my account. I called the cyber helpline 1930 several times but did not connect and finally moved to the cyber portal and lodged the complaint," said Gupta in her online complaint.

Following her complaint, an FIR was registered against unknown fraudsters under sections 419 (cheating by impersonation) and 420 (cheating) of IPC at Cyber Crime, East Police Station on Friday.

"An FIR has been registered and a probe is underway," ASI Manoj Kumar, the investigating officer, said.

This is one of the many episodes when a inncent citizen has fallen victim to the cyber fraud. It is always advisable to practice caution when clicking on any link you receive via SMS, email or even WhatsApp. These links could easily be a trap to dupe you and emtpy your bank accounts.

One of the key operandi of how these scams occur is that the cyber criminals will send a message to create urgency. These messages may be related to service being disabled or bank account being closed due to lack of documents or any other documents.

Always remeber to not to share your details like account number, ATM PIN and OTP with others. Also, refrain from updating your account details via internet. If possible, visit the bank's office for it.

(With agency inputs)