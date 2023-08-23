Bankrupt Trucker Yellow’s Real Estate Is in High Demand
The Wall Street Journal 3 min read 23 Aug 2023, 04:08 PM IST
Summary
- The company’s liquidation is putting dozens of freight terminals up for possible acquisition in a market tight on space
The dismantling of bankrupt trucker Yellow is shaping up as a bidding battle over real estate as trucking companies look to capitalize on a rare chance to snap up coveted freight terminals across North America.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less