Bankruptcy bottleneck: 380 resolution plans approved by lenders await NCLT nod

Once a case is admitted by NCLT, the IBC provides a moratorium on recovery of dues, mandates creditors to take over management and run the company through a professional while a revival plan is explored with new investors. As part of the revival plan, creditors take haircuts in their dues which are paid as per the priority order set in law. This transition of viable companies to new owners is often complex and involves adjudicating on various claims by different stakeholders, a challenge before tribunals.