New Delhi: More than 380 corporate turnaround plans, approved by creditors, are awaiting clearance from various National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) benches, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) and the tribunal are set to inform the Supreme Court, according to two persons familiar with the development.
Bankruptcy bottleneck: 380 resolution plans approved by lenders await NCLT nod
SummaryMore than 380 corporate turnaround plans are pending clearance from NCLT benches. The Supreme Court's intervention, seeking status report, reflects concerns about prolonged delays in resolution processes under the IBC, with many cases exceeding the stipulated 330-day resolution timeframe.
New Delhi: More than 380 corporate turnaround plans, approved by creditors, are awaiting clearance from various National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) benches, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) and the tribunal are set to inform the Supreme Court, according to two persons familiar with the development.
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Gireesh writes on the Indian economy, government policy, regulatory developments and trends in the business landscape. His areas of reporting include finance, taxation, company law, bankruptcy code, competition law, financial reporting and auditing. He also covers federal policy think tank NITI Aayog. Gireesh has 25 years of experience in leading news organisations.