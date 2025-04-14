News
A series of court orders changed bankruptcy rules. Now, the govt is amending the law
Summary
- While the IBC was enacted to create the most efficient framework in which every factor is aligned towards achieving the primary goal of quick debt resolution of a company in bankruptcy, policymakers believe some of the court rulings are not geared to achieve this goal.
The Centre plans to amend the bankruptcy law for greater clarity after recent court rulings altered claims priorities and added procedures, two people familiar with the matter said.
