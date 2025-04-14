“The real estate and construction sector accounts for a third of corporate bankruptcies, the second largest after the manufacturing sector, under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. Comprehensive reforms in debt resolution of the real estate sector with a focus on project completion and allotment of houses, is needed to give relief to home buyers," said Ashok Haldia, former chairman of the Indian Institute of Insolvency Professionals, who also chaired an expert committee set up by the Institute on improving real estate bankruptcy resolution.