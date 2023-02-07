Banks exposure to Adani group ‘insufficient’ to pose credit risk: Fitch Ratings
Fitch estimated that loans to all Adani group entities generally account for 0.8-1.2 per cent of total lending for banks rated by the agency, equivalent to 7-13 per cent of total equity.
The exposure of banks to the Adani Group is ‘insufficient in itself’ to present a substantial risk to the credit profiles of the lenders, said Fitch Ratings in a note on Tuesday.
