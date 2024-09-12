Banks Price $1.4 Billion of Leveraged Loans for Janney’s Buyout

A $1.4 billion leveraged-loan package priced Wednesday to help fund KKR & Co.’s buyout of money manager Janney Montgomery Scott, after terms on the deal were tightened.

Bloomberg
Updated12 Sep 2024, 04:50 AM IST
Banks Price $1.4 Billion of Leveraged Loans for Janney’s Buyout
Banks Price $1.4 Billion of Leveraged Loans for Janney’s Buyout

(Bloomberg) -- A $1.4 billion leveraged-loan package priced Wednesday to help fund KKR & Co.’s buyout of money manager Janney Montgomery Scott, after terms on the deal were tightened.

Margin for the two-tranche deal is 3.25 percentage points over the Secured Overnight Financing Rate, issued at 99.5 cents on the dollar, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because the information is private. The margin can be reduced as much as a 0.75 percentage point if certain conditions are met. Also, investor-friendly protections were added.

The transaction emerged before Labor Day, making it the first of an expected bevy of acquisition-related financings for buyouts agreed to earlier this year. KKR cinched a deal in July to buy Janney, adding it would operate independently under the private equity heavyweight. The purchase is set to close by year’s end.

It’s one of several buyouts that the private equity firm is in the process of completing. They include Instructure Holdings Inc., whose buyout financing is also in the leveraged-loan market. Commitments for that $2 billion package were also due Wednesday.

More than $60 billion of loan launches have occurred since Labor Day, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, including an uptick of acquisition-related deals after making up less than 10% of deal volume this year. Just $28 billion of leveraged loans priced in August amid the global market tumult that occurred early in the month, the least since July 2023 and the first year-over-year decline in 16 months.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Sep 2024, 04:50 AM IST
Business NewsNewsBanks Price $1.4 Billion of Leveraged Loans for Janney’s Buyout

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    285.25
    03:57 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    -10.4 (-3.52%)

    Tata Motors

    976.00
    03:55 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    -59.45 (-5.74%)

    Tata Steel

    148.15
    03:59 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    -1.3 (-0.87%)

    Bharat Electronics

    288.05
    03:59 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    2.25 (0.79%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    R R Kabel

    1,714.05
    03:52 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    141.7 (9.01%)

    Apar Industries

    9,955.10
    03:43 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    662.95 (7.13%)

    Century Textiles & Industries

    2,613.35
    03:43 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    130.95 (5.28%)

    PNB Housing Finance

    1,104.70
    03:29 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    55.4 (5.28%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,820.00-1,540.00
      Chennai
      71,820.00-1,490.00
      Delhi
      73,920.00460.00
      Kolkata
      73,070.00-240.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue