Banks Price $1.4 Billion of Leveraged Loans for Janney’s Buyout

(Bloomberg) -- A $1.4 billion leveraged-loan package priced Wednesday to help fund KKR & Co.'s buyout of money manager Janney Montgomery Scott, after terms on the deal were tightened.

Margin for the two-tranche deal is 3.25 percentage points over the Secured Overnight Financing Rate, issued at 99.5 cents on the dollar, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because the information is private. The margin can be reduced as much as a 0.75 percentage point if certain conditions are met. Also, investor-friendly protections were added.

The transaction emerged before Labor Day, making it the first of an expected bevy of acquisition-related financings for buyouts agreed to earlier this year. KKR cinched a deal in July to buy Janney, adding it would operate independently under the private equity heavyweight. The purchase is set to close by year’s end. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It’s one of several buyouts that the private equity firm is in the process of completing. They include Instructure Holdings Inc., whose buyout financing is also in the leveraged-loan market. Commitments for that $2 billion package were also due Wednesday.

More than $60 billion of loan launches have occurred since Labor Day, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, including an uptick of acquisition-related deals after making up less than 10% of deal volume this year. Just $28 billion of leveraged loans priced in August amid the global market tumult that occurred early in the month, the least since July 2023 and the first year-over-year decline in 16 months.

