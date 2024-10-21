Banks, Private Credit Vie for $5 Billion Bausch Lomb Financing

(Bloomberg) -- Banks and private credit firms are competing to provide at least $5 billion of debt financing to help fund a potential buyout of Bausch Lomb, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

A takeover could give the company a valuation of at least $10 billion including debt, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing a private transaction. The company has been exploring a sale and private equity firms TPG Inc. and Blackstone Inc. have been working on a joint bid to buy the eye care firm, people familiar with the matter said.

There’s no certainty that Bausch Lomb will strike a deal as negotiations could fall apart or end without a sale.

If the deal goes through, it would be one of the largest in months as lenders have struggled to find ways to put money to work. Higher borrowing rates have thrown a wrench in the typical math for leveraged buyouts, making it harder for buyers and sellers to agree on price, which has caused private equity deal activity to slow.

Representatives for Bausch Lomb and Blackstone both declined to comment. A representative for TPG did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Debtwire first reported details of the financing.

Bausch Lomb is a regular issuer in the high-yield bond and leveraged loan markets. In 2022, the eye health company got a $2.5 billion term loan in connection with its spinoff from Bausch Health Cos.

--With assistance from Davide Scigliuzzo, Jill R. Shah and Michelle F. Davis.

