Banks, Private Credit Vie for $5 Billion Bausch Lomb Financing

Banks and private credit firms are competing to provide at least $5 billion of debt financing to help fund a potential buyout of Bausch Lomb, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Bloomberg
Published21 Oct 2024, 11:19 PM IST
Banks, Private Credit Vie for $5 Billion Bausch Lomb Financing
Banks, Private Credit Vie for $5 Billion Bausch Lomb Financing

(Bloomberg) -- Banks and private credit firms are competing to provide at least $5 billion of debt financing to help fund a potential buyout of Bausch Lomb, according to people with knowledge of the matter. 

A takeover could give the company a valuation of at least $10 billion including debt, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing a private transaction. The company has been exploring a sale and private equity firms TPG Inc. and Blackstone Inc. have been working on a joint bid to buy the eye care firm, people familiar with the matter said.

There’s no certainty that Bausch Lomb will strike a deal as negotiations could fall apart or end without a sale. 

If the deal goes through, it would be one of the largest in months as lenders have struggled to find ways to put money to work. Higher borrowing rates have thrown a wrench in the typical math for leveraged buyouts, making it harder for buyers and sellers to agree on price, which has caused private equity deal activity to slow.

Representatives for Bausch Lomb and Blackstone both declined to comment. A representative for TPG did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Debtwire first reported details of the financing. 

Bausch Lomb is a regular issuer in the high-yield bond and leveraged loan markets. In 2022, the eye health company got a $2.5 billion term loan in connection with its spinoff from Bausch Health Cos.  

--With assistance from Davide Scigliuzzo, Jill R. Shah and Michelle F. Davis.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Oct 2024, 11:19 PM IST
Business NewsNewsBanks, Private Credit Vie for $5 Billion Bausch Lomb Financing

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    547.85
    03:55 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -0.85 (-0.15%)

    HDFC Bank share price

    1,728.80
    03:56 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    47.65 (2.83%)

    Tata Steel share price

    155.00
    03:55 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -0.3 (-0.19%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    245.70
    03:47 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -2.3 (-0.93%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,701.10
    03:57 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    13.1 (0.78%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,842.50
    03:57 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -14.7 (-0.79%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    229.70
    03:47 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -2.3 (-0.99%)

    JM Financial share price

    147.15
    03:59 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -11.55 (-7.28%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Heg share price

    459.80
    03:59 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -37 (-7.45%)

    JM Financial share price

    147.15
    03:59 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -11.55 (-7.28%)

    Tata Consumer share price

    1,016.45
    03:55 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -78.2 (-7.14%)

    Aether Industries share price

    862.40
    03:29 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -63.2 (-6.83%)
    More from Top Losers

    Tata Chemicals share price

    1,188.45
    03:58 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    100.5 (9.24%)

    Indigo Paints share price

    1,655.15
    03:46 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    89.85 (5.74%)

    Bajaj Auto share price

    10,500.55
    03:40 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    437.45 (4.35%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,800.00
    03:29 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    113.5 (4.22%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,425.00-10.00
      Chennai
      79,431.00-10.00
      Delhi
      79,583.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      79,435.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.