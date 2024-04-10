Banks strike back against private credit

When it comes to financing deals, don’t count out the big Wall Street banks quite yet.
A big narrative in recent years has been that America’s biggest deposit-taking investment banks are losing ground to their nonbank rivals, the likes of Blackstone and Apollo Global. One worry for banks was that private credit—meaning, in this context, lending directly to businesses by alternative-asset fund managers, insurers and others—was going to eat into investment banks’ business originating loans and distributing them to investors.
But so far this year, a lot of financing deals are actually coming back to banks from private credit. In the first quarter, almost $12 billion of debt previously from direct lenders was refinanced via the so-called broadly syndicated loan market, according to PitchBook LCD, a channel dominated by banks. This was a sharp reversal of the opposite pattern in the prior two quarters.
Moody’s Investors Service in a recent report wrote that “banks are fully aware of the substantial capital that direct lenders have, and are fighting back." Some borrowers were saving up to 2 to 3 percentage points via broadly syndicated loans, according to the report. “Not only have [banks] returned to underwriting deals, they have substantially lowered pricing," Moody’s said.
So as Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley report their results in the coming days, it is worth keeping an eye on the revenues generated by capital markets and dealmaking. Analysts at Morgan Stanley estimate that the banks they cover will see an aggregate 19% jump in overall investment-banking fees in the first quarter over the same period last year.
Revenue from initial public offerings and merger-and-acquisition closings might still be slower than a year ago. But things are cooking on the credit side of the house, with big year-over-year jumps in loan syndication and debt underwriting fees across the street, according to figures compiled by Autonomous Research. M&A fees might also pick up later this year, if big deals recently struck actually make it to the finish line.
Trading desks however may continue to see relatively subdued activity. Volatility in the bond market, as measured by the ICE BofAML MOVE index, recently fell to levels not seen since before the Fed began raising rates. Morgan Stanley analysts are forecasting a 10% year-over-year decline in fixed income, currency and commodities trading revenue for the quarter.
Washington could be a swing factor this year, too. One of the big drivers of the expected shift toward nonbanks has been potentially tighter regulation on banks leading to higher capital requirements. Anticipating this, banks have amassed capital well beyond their current requirements. Morgan Stanley analysts say the big banks they cover have a record $180 billion of “excess" key equity capital.
So if the Federal Reserve does indeed dial back some of the proposed new requirements, with officials indicating changes are coming, banks could emerge from the process with plentiful ammunition. That capital could fund buybacks and expanded dividends—and could be deployed to clients.
The bottom line is that megabanks with fee streams from investment banking and trading are likely to continue to outperform regional banks, whose interest-income prospects are uncertain at a time of shifting expectations on rates. Among S&P 500 banks, the top performers this year are Citigroup, Wells Fargo, JPMorgan and Bank of America.
Shares of Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley for now are lagging behind that quartet. But if dealmaking really does have momentum, this could be the quarter when they start to catch up.
Write to Telis Demos at Telis.Demos@wsj.com