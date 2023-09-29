Banks to remain closed in THESE states on September 29

Banks will remain closed in Sikkim, Jammu, Maharashtra and Srinagar on September 29, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government on September 27 declared a public holiday for September 29 on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad as Anant Chaturdashi and Eid-e-Milad were falling on the same day on September 28, as stated by the chief minister’s office in a statement. In a post on X (formerly twitter) CMO Maharashtra stated, “ All India Khilafat Committee has requested CM Eknath Shinde regarding this. The decision of holiday has been taken for better management of processions and manage crowd."

This brings a long week of holidays for the people of Maharashtra, with two consecutive state holidays on Thursday and Friday, followed by the weekend and a national holiday on October 2 that is Monday, which marks Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary.

Eid-e-Milad, also known as Milad-un-Nabi and Mawlid-un-Nabi, is one of the prominent Muslim festivals that commemorates the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. This year, Eid-e-Milad was celebrated on September 28 and in observance of the festival, banks have been closed in some cities on both September 28 and 29. While banks will remain closed during these dates, online banking services, including mobile and internet banking, will continue to operate as usual.

The Reserve Bank of India categorises bank holidays into three groups that include Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act; Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

In the month of September this year, there were 16 bank holidays across different states on different occasions including Sri Krishna Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi, Eid-e-Milad and Anant Chaturdashi.

