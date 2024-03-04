News
Banks versus AIFs: Govt enters the picture
Summary
- Top officials of the government and the central bank to meet today.
MUMBAI : Top officials of the government and the central bank will meet on Monday to figure out a way forward on the vexed issue of bank exposure to alternative investment funds (AIFs), two people aware of the matter said.
