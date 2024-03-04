Banks versus AIFs: Govt enters the picture

For AIFs, the matter gains urgency as funds need to submit annual audits on their private placement memorandums to markets regulator Sebi at the end of each financial year. This requires AIFs to submit details of their private placements each year, including potential defaults. The implications of being labelled a defaulter in an AIF are immense as it could jeopardize an investor’s (in this case, a bank’s) existing investments, the two people said on the condition of anonymity.