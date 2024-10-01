Banxico Governor Tells Newspaper Policymakers May Mull Faster Easing

Mexico’s central bank could mull changes to the magnitude of its interest rate cuts in coming meetings, Governor Victoria Rodriguez Ceja said in an interview with El Financiero, opening the door to faster easing.

Bloomberg
Published1 Oct 2024, 01:39 AM IST
Banxico Governor Tells Newspaper Policymakers May Mull Faster Easing
Banxico Governor Tells Newspaper Policymakers May Mull Faster Easing

(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s central bank could mull changes to the magnitude of its interest rate cuts in coming meetings, Governor Victoria Rodriguez Ceja said in an interview with El Financiero, opening the door to faster easing.

To change the rate-cut pace, there must be no new inflationary shocks and the outlook should remain favorable, Rodriguez said in the interview published Monday. Recent price pressures have eased but not completely dissipated, and Mexico still needs a restrictive monetary policy stance, she said.

“In my opinion, we could assess the magnitude of the adjustments,” Rodriguez told El Financiero.

Banxico, as the central bank is known, cut its key interest rate by a quarter-point for the second straight meeting on Sept. 26. Policymakers lowered borrowing costs as inflation eases faster than expected and the economy heads for a year of slower growth. The institution’s decision was split, with Deputy Governor Jonathan Heath the lone member voting to keep rates at 10.75%.

Banxico took into account the slowdown in both non-core and core inflation when it cut rates last week, Rodriguez told El Financiero. Policymakers also weighed the economic outlook both domestically and internationally, she said.

Annual inflation slowed to 4.66% in the first two weeks of September, almost a full percentage point lower than the mid-July print. The core component which excludes volatile items has also decelerated, coming down to 3.95%. 

The central bank targets inflation at 3%, plus or minus a percentage point. 

In the statement with its September decision, Banxico said looking ahead the board expects that the inflationary environment will allow further rate adjustments. 

That guidance was different from the prior statement, when the bank said that the inflationary environment may allow it to discuss further rate adjustments. 

The change in the guidance reflects an improvement in the inflationary outlook, Rodriguez said Thursday in a separate interview with Enfoque Noticias. 

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:1 Oct 2024, 01:39 AM IST
Business NewsNewsBanxico Governor Tells Newspaper Policymakers May Mull Faster Easing

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    168.30
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    1.8 (1.08%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    369.30
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    2 (0.54%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    137.50
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    1.6 (1.18%)

    NTPC share price

    443.00
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    5.45 (1.25%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    958.65
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    77.5 (8.8%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    7,775.00
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    589.35 (8.2%)

    JM Financial share price

    151.40
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    8.65 (6.06%)

    Hitachi Energy India share price

    14,342.20
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    703.8 (5.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,405.00-10.00
      Chennai
      77,411.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,563.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      77,415.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.