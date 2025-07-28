Barabanki stampede LIVE updates: 2 killed, 32 injured in panic at Awsaneshwar Temple

A stampede-like situation was reported in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki early Monday when a huge crowd gathered at the Ausaneshwar Mahadev temple on the third day of the holy month of Shravan. Accoridng to news agency PTI, two people died, and as many as 32 were injured in the incident.

What led to Barabanki stampede?

Barabanki DM Shashank Tripathi said a monkey jumped on an electric wire, which broke and fell on a shed. Several were injured due to the electric shock.

"The injured were taken to Haidergarh and Trivediganj Community Health Centre. 2 people are in a critical situation and have been referred to the District Hospital...The law and order situation is normal here," he said.