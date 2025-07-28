Live Updates

Barabanki stampede LIVE updates: 2 killed, 32 injured in panic at Awsaneshwar Temple

District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi said a group of monkeys jumped onto an electric wire outside the Ausaneshwar Mahadev Temple in the Barabanki region, causing it to snap and fall on a shed, triggering panic.

Updated28 Jul 2025, 10:08 AM IST
Injured people undergo treatment at a hospital following a stampede at Avsaaneshwar temple after a live electric wire, broken by monkeys, fell onto a tin shed, in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki, Monday, July 28, 2025. At least two people were killed and 32 injured in the incident, according to officials.
Injured people undergo treatment at a hospital following a stampede at Avsaaneshwar temple after a live electric wire, broken by monkeys, fell onto a tin shed, in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki, Monday, July 28, 2025. At least two people were killed and 32 injured in the incident, according to officials.(PTI)

A stampede-like situation was reported in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki early Monday when a huge crowd gathered at the Ausaneshwar Mahadev temple on the third day of the holy month of Shravan. Accoridng to news agency PTI, two people died, and as many as 32 were injured in the incident.

What led to Barabanki stampede?

Barabanki DM Shashank Tripathi said a monkey jumped on an electric wire, which broke and fell on a shed. Several were injured due to the electric shock.

"The injured were taken to Haidergarh and Trivediganj Community Health Centre. 2 people are in a critical situation and have been referred to the District Hospital...The law and order situation is normal here," he said.

28 Jul 2025, 10:08 AM IST

Barabanki stampede LIVE updates: CM Yogi Adityanath expresses ‘sorrow’ over loss of lives

“CM Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in an unfortunate accident at the Shri Avasaneshwar Mahadev Temple complex in Barabanki district and extended condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased,” according to his office.

 

28 Jul 2025, 09:58 AM IST

Barabanki stampede LIVE updates: Two dead, 32 injured in temple stampede

Two people were killed and 32 injured in a stampede at a temple in UP's Barabanki after a live electric wire, broken by monkeys, fell onto a tin shed early on Monday, officials told PTI on Monday.

