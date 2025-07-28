Barabanki stampede: Yogi Adityanath announces ex gratia of ₹5 lakh for victims' families, orders swift relief efforts

Following Barabanki stampede, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced an ex gratia of five lakh for the families of deceased. Panic and chaos erupted after a live wire broken by monkeys fell onto a tin shed leading to electrocution at 2:00 am on July 28.

The CM's Office issued a statement on X of behalf of Yogi Adityanath stating that the CM expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the unfortunate accident in Barabanki's temple.

The post in Hindi states, "Chief Minister Shri @myogiadityanath Ji Maharaj has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in an unfortunate accident at the Shri Avsaneshwar Mahadev Temple premises in Barabanki district and extended his condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased."

Revealing that the UP CM directed the district administration officials to ensure timely delivery of relief operation and expedite the proper treatment of the injured, the post added, “Maharaj Ji has directed the district administration officials to expedite the proper treatment of the injured and relief operations. Maharaj Ji has prayed to Lord Mahadev, the Supreme Deity, to grant salvation to the departed souls and a speedy recovery to the injured.”

Two people died and over 30 were injured due to electrocution from a fallen wire at a temple in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki early on Monday morning.

On the third Monday of the holy month of Sawan devotees had lined up for darshan when the incident happened at the Awsaneshwar Mahadev temple at 2:30 am. Those injured people were taken to the Community Health Centre in Haidergarh and Trivediganj.

"The incident happened in the Awsaneshwar temple at around 2-2.30 am. Some people came in contact with electric wires, which caused panic. A total of 29 people were brought to the Community Health Centre in Haidergarh. One of them was referred to the district hospital. His condition is out of danger. Nine people were taken to the community health centre Trivediganj, out of which two were brought dead and the remaining seven are out of danger," Chief Medical Officer Awadhesh Prasad said.

"There were six more injured, who were taken to the community health centre... All have been discharged," he added.

District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi and Superintendent of Police Arpit Vijayvargiya reached the temple premises along with senior officers.

DM Tripathi said, "Devotees came to Ausaneshwar Mahadev temple to offer prayers on Monday of the 'saavan' month. The electric wire broke and fell on the shed. Around 19 people were injured by electric shocks. The injured were taken to Haidergarh and Trivediganj Community Health Centre. Two people are in a critical situation and have been referred to the District Hospital...The law and order situation is normal here."

Some monkeys jumped onto the overhead electric wires, causing them to fall onto the tin shed. Some of those injured were taken to the Trivediganj Community Health Centre, while a few others were referred to a higher medical facility due to their critical condition.

On Sunday, a stampede took place at the Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar, claiming the lives of eight people and leaving 30 others injured. The incident occurred around 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, when a large crowd of devotees was climbing nearly 800 steps to reach the hilltop shrine, according to officials.

Upon receiving the information, personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the fire brigade arrived at the scene and initiated rescue operations.