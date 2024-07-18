Barack Obama has expressed concern over Joe Biden's re-election bid in the US Presidential election. He said Biden ‘needs to seriously reevaluate his viability’

Former President Barack Obama has expressed concerns over Joe Biden's allegedly degrading health, saying the US President seriously needs to consider his re-election bid ahead of the Presidential elections. Barack Obama, who has so far backed Joe Biden's candidacy as a Democrat candidate, has told allies that his path to victory has greatly diminished, according to The Washington Post. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Barack Obama's concerns have come merely hours after former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told Joe Biden that he cannot defeat Donald Trump, the Republican candidate. Nancy Pelosi said if Joe Biden continues to run for US Presidential elections, scheduled in November, it may affect Democrats' chance of winning the House for a second term.

President Joe Biden has, however, told Nancy Pelosi that the polls indicate that he can win the elections.

Since Joe Biden's disastrous debate with Donald Trump on June 27 where he was seen fumbling, several analysts have reportedly raised concerns over the US President's re-election bid despite his “failing" health.

Just last week, Barack Obama and Nancy Pelosi had reportedly spoken privately, raising concerns over Joe Biden's campaign for the Presidential elections and his sagging popularity.

The 81-year-old has rejected a flurry of calls from within his party to step aside, restating his belief that he is the best-positioned Democrat to beat Trump. He has relied heavily on his support among Black and Latino elected officials. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Several also hold the belief that the assassination attempt on Donald Trump may have improved the Republican candidate's chances to win the elections.

The President and his campaign hit pause on their criticisms of Donald Trump following the shootout at Saturday's rally in Pennsylvania where the former President was injured as a bullet brushed through his ear, a person was killed and two others were injured. The 20-year-old suspected shooter was also shot and killed by a member of the Secret Service.

