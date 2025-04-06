Barack Obama’s stark warning on Donald Trump’s attacks on free speech, media, and law firms: ‘I’m more deeply concerned’

Former US President Barack Obama voiced sharp concerns about President Donald Trump’s recent actions, warning that they threaten fundamental American values. Speaking at Hamilton College in New York, Obama rebuked the administration for cracking down on free speech, targeting legal professionals, and isolating America through erratic foreign policy moves.

“I’m more deeply concerned with a federal government that threatens universities if they don’t give up students who are exercising their right to free speech,” Obama said, according to a transcript shared on his Medium profile.

Criticism without naming names While Obama did not explicitly name Trump, the references were clear as he criticised policies on tariffs, media access, and legal retaliation. He pointed to the targeting of law firms representing politically unpopular causes and the penalisation of media outlets, such as the barring of the Associated Press for not using the term “Gulf of America.”

“That kind of behavior is contrary to the basic compact we have as Americans,” Obama stated.

“This has to do with something more precious, which is who are we as a country and what values do we stand for.”

"Imagine if I had done that" Obama called out what he sees as a double standard in political discourse, saying Republicans would have been outraged had he taken similar actions during his presidency.

“Imagine if I had pulled Fox News’ credentials from the White House press corps,” he said.

“It’s unimaginable that the same parties that are silent now would have tolerated behavior like that from me or a whole bunch of my predecessors.”

Warning: “It’s about to affect the price of eggs” Obama emphasized that these are not abstract issues. They may soon impact everyday Americans.

"People tend to think, 'oh, democracy, rule of law, independent judiciary, freedom of the press' — that's all abstract stuff because it's not affecting the price of eggs. Well, you know what? It's about to affect the price of eggs."

Foreign policy and Greenland remark The former president also blasted the administration’s foreign policy, particularly its disregard for international norms and alliances.

“We have seen a U.S. government actively try to destroy that order and discredit it,” Obama said.

“The thinking, I gather, is that since we are the strongest, we’re going to be better off if we can just bully people... and if we see a piece of land, be like, ‘who’s going to stop us? Greenland looks good.’”

Harris joins the chorus of criticism Former Vice President Kamala Harris, speaking at the Leading Women Defined Summit in California, echoed Obama’s concerns. She warned that fear was spreading across the country as democratic norms are eroded.

"We are seeing those who are capitulating to clearly unconstitutional threats," Harris said.