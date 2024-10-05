Barack Obama to campaign with Kamala Harris in battleground swing states ahead of US Presidential elections

Published5 Oct 2024, 10:07 AM IST
Former US President Barack Obama will travel around the country, adding star power in her bid for the White House
Former US President Barack Obama will travel around the country, adding star power in her bid for the White House(AFP)

Former United States President Barack Obama will be campaigning with Vice President Kamala Harris in key swing states starting next Thursday in Pittsburgh to boost her campaign in the US Presidential elections 2024. In the final days leading to the US Presidential elections, Barack Obama will travel around the country, adding star power in her bid for the White House.

According to the reports, Barack Obama will be campaigning in key battlegrounds up to the election day.

“President Obama believes the stakes of this election could not be more consequential and that is why he is doing everything he can to help elect Vice President Harris, Governor [and vice presidential nominee Tim] Walz and Democrats across the country,” Obama's senior advisor Eric Schultz said in a statement.

The former president and Harris have a friendship that goes back 20 years, from when they first met while he was running for Senate.

After persuading President Joe Biden to step away from the 2024 race, Barack Obama endorced Kamala Harris to take on Republican Donald Trump. He portrayed Kamala Harris – America's first female, Black and South Asian vice president – as the political heir to his own trailblazing path in his speech at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Barack Obama led the crowd with chants of "Yes she can" — a play on the "Yes we can" slogan from his 2008 campaign — but cautioned that the 2024 election would "still be a tight race in a deeply divided country."

In Barack Obama's speech at the Democratic convention in August, he said Harris “wasn't born into privilege. She had to work for what she's got.”

“And she actually cares about what other people are going through,” the former president said.

Harris was an early supporter of Obama's 2008 presidential bid, and knocked doors for him in Iowa ahead of its caucus that led off voting in the Democratic primary.

(With agency inputs)

First Published:5 Oct 2024, 10:07 AM IST
