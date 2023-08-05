Barbie Box office Day 15: Barbie and Oppenheimer are still running in Indian theaters. Both the film saw a craze among the audience. Now, on the 15th day of its release, Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling starrer film struggled at the Indian Box office as the film minted about ₹70 lakh on 4 August. With this, the total collection of the movie now stands at ₹39.15 crore, media reports have stated. Speaking of the Oppenheimer, on Day 15, the film sailed strong and collected ₹2.60 crore taking the total box office to ₹105.30 crore in India, a reported by India Today.

Barbie starts Margot Robbie in the titular role and Ryan Gosling as Ken. The movie is about the world famous dolls. It also features several other actors as “Barbies" and “Kens," including Hari Nef, a transgender actress from Philadelphia, who plays one of the Barbies.

Though Oppenheimer was a clear winner in India, however, globally, Barbie has surpassed records. Barbie movie is set to hit $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office, a report by Collider has stated. The film has crossed the $900 million worldwide on Thursday. Media reports state that the film is set to reach $1 billion dollars by end of the 3rd weekend. Director Gerwig has already created history by becoming the first female filmmaker to see the biggest opening weekend. Days are not far when another record is set to be made.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates has also approved the release of Barbie movie after a three-week delay over possible content issues, a report by Associated Press has said. UAE officials didn't explain the screening delay, however, the film is now set to screen on 10 August, according to a tweet by Vox Cinemas, a regional cinema company as quoted by AP. “The UAE Media Council has granted the Barbie movie the approval to be screened in the UAE’s licensed cinemas after completing the necessary procedures in line with the standards of media content and the UAE age classification," the council announced on late Thursday as reported by Associated Press.