Barbie box office Day 15: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling starrer film struggles in India; set to hit $1 billion worldwide1 min read 05 Aug 2023, 03:24 PM IST
Barbie film struggles at Indian box office, while Oppenheimer continues to perform well. Barbie set to hit $1 billion worldwide. UAE approves release of Barbie movie after delay.
Barbie Box office Day 15: Barbie and Oppenheimer are still running in Indian theaters. Both the film saw a craze among the audience. Now, on the 15th day of its release, Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling starrer film struggled at the Indian Box office as the film minted about ₹70 lakh on 4 August. With this, the total collection of the movie now stands at ₹39.15 crore, media reports have stated. Speaking of the Oppenheimer, on Day 15, the film sailed strong and collected ₹2.60 crore taking the total box office to ₹105.30 crore in India, a reported by India Today.