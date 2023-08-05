Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates has also approved the release of Barbie movie after a three-week delay over possible content issues, a report by Associated Press has said. UAE officials didn't explain the screening delay, however, the film is now set to screen on 10 August, according to a tweet by Vox Cinemas, a regional cinema company as quoted by AP. “The UAE Media Council has granted the Barbie movie the approval to be screened in the UAE’s licensed cinemas after completing the necessary procedures in line with the standards of media content and the UAE age classification," the council announced on late Thursday as reported by Associated Press.