Ryan Gosling said that he was disappointed after "Barbie" director Greta Gerwig and lead actor Margot Robbie were not nominated in two major categories at the 2024 Academy Awards. “I am extremely honoured to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films. And I never thought I’d be saying this, but I’m also incredibly honoured and proud that it’s for portraying a plastic doll named Ken," Gosling said in a statement. "But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no ‘Barbie’ movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film," he added.

Hillary Clinton also took to X and wrote, "Greta & Margot, While it can sting to win the box office but not take home the gold, your millions of fans love you. You’re both so much more than Kenough. #HillaryBarbie"

On Tuesday night's “Jimmy Kimmel Live," Kimmel quipped that Gosling being nominated for Ken while Robbie and Gerwig were snubbed “was kind of the plot of the ‘Barbie’ movie."

The film has got about eight nominations: Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor: Ryan Gosling, Best Supporting Actress: America Ferrera, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Song: “I’m Just Ken," and “What Was I Made For?," Best production design, Best Costume design.

Warner Bros.' ‘Barbie’, the highest grossing movie worldwide with a worldwide Box Office collection of $1,441,820,453 was produced on a budget of $145 million. It became the first movie from a solo female director to cross $1 billion at the Box Office. Barbie broke numerous records with one being the fastest Warner Bros film to cross the $1 billion mark in 17 days, breaking the record held by "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2.

Meanwhile, the 96th Academy Awards will be held on March 10 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles. Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the ceremony for the second consecutive year. He has hosted the ceremony four times.

