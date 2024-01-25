Barbie Oscar nominations: Netizens react as director Greta Gerwig, actor Margot Robbie get snubbed. ‘Literally the plot’
Barbie received eight Academy Awards nominations, including Best Picture, but director Greta Gerwig and actress Margot Robbie are snubbed. Ryan Gosling has also expressed his disappointment over this.
Barbie which was the biggest hit of 2023, the highest-grossing movie ever directed by a woman and a bona fide cultural sensation that turned movie theaters pink and left a still-going trail of think pieces in the wake of Greta Gerwig's feminist fantasia.
Activist Shanon Watts wrote, “The iconic Barbie monologue delivered by the brilliant, Oscar nominated America Ferrera really rings true after the movie’s director, Greta Gerwig, was passed over for an Oscar nomination … even though the movie she created was nominated for Best Picture."
One user wrote, “Barbie getting a Nomination for best picture but not best director is so weird cause like. no one walked away from that thinking “that was the best movie of the year" but everyone walked away from that thinking how they should let more women direct big budget Fun Movies like it deserves a best director nom more than a best picture nom Greta ate so hard with that"
Another user wrote, “You have to be a leading lady but you can’t be nominated for best actress. You have to be a strong female director but you can’t be nominated for best director. You have to have a wildly popular dance song but you can’t be nominated for best original song."
Some other wrote, “Greta Gerwig made a film that was critically acclaimed, culturally impactful, hilarious, unique, visually exceptional, perfectly cast and acted, left people laughing, crying and thinking AND made a billion dollars at the box office. But no Best Director nom?"