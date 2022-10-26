Barclays to create 1,000 jobs as bank helps customers in inflation crisis2 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2022, 04:13 PM IST
Barclays Plc is planning to hire more than 1,000 people to help consumers manage their finances through the looming downturn
Barclays Plc plans to hire more than 1,000 staff in the coming weeks to help consumers manage their finances through the looming downturn, according to Chief Executive Officer C.S. Venkatakrishnan.