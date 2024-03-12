Barred Senegal Opposition Leader Urges Top Court to Cancel Vote

(Bloomberg) -- Senegalese opposition politician Karim Wade asked the nation’s top court to annul a decision to schedule elections for March 24, arguing there’s not enough time to prepare for the ballot.

The court bid raises the potential for another delay to a vote that was supposed to take place Feb. 25, before being canceled by President Macky Sall. Lawmakers later sought to move the contest to December, before Sall settled on the March 24 date last week after talks with political, religious and civil society leaders in a so-called national dialog.

Wade together with members of former President Abdoulaye Wade’s Senegalese Democratic Party argued that the period between the announcement of the election date last week and the actual voting day is too short, according to court documents, and in violation of the electoral code, a spokesman for the group said. The campaign period of two weeks also isn’t long enough, they said.

Senegal’s electoral law states that elections must be called 80 days in advance and that campaigns should last 21 days.

The sparring over the election date has scarred Senegal’s reputation as one of Africa’s most stable democracies and weighed on investor sentiment. Its bonds have been among the worst emerging-market performers this year. The country is on the verge of becoming an oil and gas producer, and the International Monetary Fund expects its economy to expand more than 8% in 2024.

Wade, who’s also the son of the former president, was disqualified from participating in the election because he held French nationality at the time he filed his candidacy, the Constitutional Council said.

The court vetted 19 candidates including Sall’s chosen successor, former Prime Minister Amadou Ba, and Bassirou Diomaye Faye, who’s running for the main opposition coalition.

The election campaign kicked off at the weekend.

