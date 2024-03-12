Barred Senegal Opposition Leader Urges Top Court to Cancel Vote
Senegalese opposition politician Karim Wade asked the nation’s top court to annul a decision to schedule elections for March 24, arguing there’s not enough time to prepare for the ballot.
(Bloomberg) -- Senegalese opposition politician Karim Wade asked the nation’s top court to annul a decision to schedule elections for March 24, arguing there’s not enough time to prepare for the ballot.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message