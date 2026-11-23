The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has reported a nearly 20% increase in net toll revenue at seven national highway fee plazas after introducing barrier-less tolling, offering an early indication that the technology could help plug revenue leakages while easing congestion.

The seven plazas operational between May and October collected a combined net toll revenue of ₹538.95 crore after switching to the Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) system, against ₹449.72 crore during the corresponding pre-MLFF periods, the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) said in a statement on Monday.

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The MLFF system uses automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras and FASTag-based electronic identification to collect tolls without requiring vehicles to stop at physical barriers. The system is expected to reduce congestion, fuel consumption and emissions while improving transparency in toll collection.

With the authority preparing to invite bids for hundreds of additional plazas, early revenue gains could boost its efforts to improve collections across the national highway network. The extent to which these gains can be replicated, however, will depend on accurate vehicle identification and the ability to enforce payments.

According to MoRTH data, the seven plazas recorded revenue increases ranging from 15.66% to 26.95% over their respective pre-MLFF periods. The first MLFF plaza became operational at Choryasi in Gujarat on 1 May 2026.

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Enforcement challenges The transition to barrier-less tolling has also brought enforcement challenges, with some motorists masking, concealing or tampering with vehicle registration plates to evade payment.

NHAI has started coordinating with state governments and enforcement agencies to tackle such violations. Police checkpoints have been established at certain locations where vehicles found tampering with registration plates are intercepted and challaned.

The authority is also deploying artificial intelligence-based vehicle fingerprinting technology and integrating its systems with the VAHAN vehicle registration database to identify defaulters.

Electronic notices are being issued to recover unpaid tolls, while certain VAHAN-related services are being restricted for persistent defaulters under the prescribed enforcement framework, the ministry’s statement said.

The ministry said around 60% of the value of electronic notices issued across operational MLFF plazas has already been recovered, demonstrating the effectiveness of digital enforcement.

The revenue gains could strengthen the case for accelerating MLFF implementation across India's national highway network.

NHAI has invited bids for introducing the system at around 100 additional toll plazas, with another 300-400 expected to be taken up for bidding during the current financial year.

The government is targeting completion of the transition across approximately 1,150 national highway toll plazas by the end of FY28, replacing conventional toll barriers with technology-enabled collection and enforcement.