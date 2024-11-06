Barron Trump grabs eyeballs with his height as dad Donald gives victory speech: ‘Taller than everyone’

Barron Trump, Donald Trump's son, is in the spotlight for his height after he appeared at Palm Beach County Convention Center in Florida on Wednesday. Social media was set abuzz, fascinated by the young boy's height.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published6 Nov 2024, 07:53 PM IST
Former US President Donald Trump with wife Melania Trump, and their son Barron Trump at the Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Wednesday.
Former US President Donald Trump with wife Melania Trump, and their son Barron Trump at the Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Wednesday.(Bloomberg)

Barron Trump, America's most likely 47th President's son, is making headlines for his height after he appeared with Donald Trump at Palm Beach County Convention Center in Florida on Wednesday morning.

Barron, Donald Trump's fifth and Melania's only child, set social media abuzz after he accompanied the GOP nominee as he made his election victory speech on November 6. As the Republican supporters cheered and rejoiced over the historic victory, which came for the first time in America's history of 120 years, netizens were amused to see towering Barron Trump. Donald Trump claimed the majority of electoral votes this time after his ouster following his first term.

Also Read | Barron Trump the Gen Z adviser behind his father Donald Trump’s podcast strategy

The 18-year-old son of former US President stood out onstage and grabbed eyeballs as he stood beside 5'9" tall mother Melania's and 6'3" tall father Donald Trump.

Social media reaction

Social media was in a frenzy after video of Donald Trump's victory speech went viral and made the college student's height a central topic of discussion online. Check out how netizens reacted.

A debate over Barron's height ensued online. A user on X (formerly Twitter) stated, "Barron Trump is like....what...6'8" now??" Another user remarked, “Holy s**t is Barron like 6’9??? Trump is 6’4 dude lmaooo."

Also Read | Barron Trump’s friend: ‘Donald has biggest heart, asked me 5 times if…’

A third user wrote, “That boy...umm..man is a huge human!” A fourth user noted, "They say he is over 6'7"" A fifth user commented, "Barron's height steals the show!" A sixth user stated, “Barron is taller than everyone on that stage WOW.”

Also Read | Barron Trump refuses to serve as delegate at Republican National Convention

How and why did Barron get so tall?

Previously, the billionaire businessman shared the secret behind his son's impressive height. He suggested that it was his late grandmother's food that Barron stood taller than his parents. "That's how he got so tall; he only ate her food. I said you're gonna be a basketball player. He said, well, 'I like soccer, Dad,' actually. I thought... at your height, I like basketball better, but you can't talk them into everything,’” Irish Star quoted Donald Trump as saying. Barron Trump's height reportedly measures 6'7".

