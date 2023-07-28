Bawaal under fire for ‘trivial’ portrayal of Holocaust, Amazon Prime asked to remove Bollywood movie2 min read 28 Jul 2023, 07:33 AM IST
The Bollywood film Bawaal is facing criticism for its portrayal of the Holocaust, with a Jewish organisation, the Simon Wiesenthal Center, urging Amazon Prime to remove the film from its platform. The organisation contends that the movie "trivialises" the suffering and systematic murder of millions" during the Holocaust.
The Simon Wiesenthal Center expressed its concern about the film's usage of Auschwitz as a metaphor, stating that it is “quintessential example of man's capacity for evil" and “demeans the memory of the millions who suffered under Hitler's genocidal regime". The organization called on Amazon Prime to stop monetising the film and remove it from its platform.
Despite the controversy, Bawaal has reportedly been a commercial hit, garnering millions of views on Prime Video and topping the "Top 10 in India" list.
The film's cast and director have defended it, with Varun Dhawan suggesting that people tend to be more critical of small issues in Hindi films compared to English films. Director Nitesh Tiwari argued against scrutinising films with a “magnifying glass", asserting that flaws could be found in any work of art if looked at too closely.