Bawaal under fire for 'trivial' portrayal of Holocaust, Amazon Prime asked to remove Bollywood movie
The Bollywood film Bawaal is facing criticism for its portrayal of the Holocaust, with a Jewish organisation, the Simon Wiesenthal Center, urging Amazon Prime to remove the film from its platform. The organisation contends that the movie "trivialises" the suffering and systematic murder of millions" during the Holocaust.

Bawaal is a romantic drama featuring popular actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor as a recently-married couple traveling in Europe. Varun played the role of a history teacher and with an aim to make Instagram reels to teach World War Two to his students and Janhvi wishes to make one last attempt to save their failing marriage.

The film includes scenes and dialogues that draw parallels between the protagonists' love story and the Holocaust. For instance, a fantasy scene inside a gas chamber and the use of Adolf Hitler and the Auschwitz death camp as metaphors have sparked controversy. The couple dressed in striped clothing are placed inside a gas chamber in a recreation of the horrors at the camp, where they are surrounded by people who are screaming and suffocating.

Critics have accused the film of using the Holocaust imagery and dialogue in bad taste. In one scene, Hitler is used as a metaphor to describe human greed, and in another instance, the character played by Kapoor mentions "every relationship goes through their Auschwitz," referring to Nazi Germany's largest death camp where almost a million Jews were killed, reported BBC News.

"Hmm yeah I'd say that "every relationship goes through its Auschwitz" has got to be one of the more ill-judged lines I've heard in a while," said South Asia correspondent for Guardian, Hannah Ellis-Petersen.

The Simon Wiesenthal Center expressed its concern about the film's usage of Auschwitz as a metaphor, stating that it is “quintessential example of man's capacity for evil" and “demeans the memory of the millions who suffered under Hitler's genocidal regime". The organization called on Amazon Prime to stop monetising the film and remove it from its platform.

Despite the controversy, Bawaal has reportedly been a commercial hit, garnering millions of views on Prime Video and topping the "Top 10 in India" list.

The film's cast and director have defended it, with Varun Dhawan suggesting that people tend to be more critical of small issues in Hindi films compared to English films. Director Nitesh Tiwari argued against scrutinising films with a “magnifying glass", asserting that flaws could be found in any work of art if looked at too closely.

Updated: 28 Jul 2023, 07:45 AM IST
