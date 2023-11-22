Bay of Bengal seems to be heading for another storm soon, following cyclonic storm Midhili that struck several northeastern states. According to latest meteorological conditions another cyclonic storm is set to take place in Bay of Bengal basin. This would be the fourth storm this year and appears likely to hit India, Bangladesh and Myanmar, reported Skymetweather.

Cyclones usually form between the months of April and December. However, a pre monsoon spike in cyclonic conditions takes place in May while a post monsoon peak takes place in November. These hazardous weather conditions makes it most favourite months for cyclogenesis.

It is usual for around 4 storms to form every year in the Indian Seas. However, relatively warm sea surface temperatures can lead to more than 4 storms in a year. This year the latest storm that is set to take place will be the sixth storm of the year in the Indian water bodies and fourth one for Bay of Bengal. More storms are expected to form due to unfavourable weather conditions, according to numerical models.

The origin of the upcoming tropical storm can be traced to Gulf of Thailand. Meteorological conditions over the Gulf of Thailand and adjoining Malay Peninsula in the lower levels give way to potential cyclonic circulation reported skymetweather.

All weather disturbances may not necessarily lead to formation of cyclonic pressure as few may die out. However, the geographical, climatological and environment is supportive of further accentuation. It is suspected that the equatorial disturbance may enter the Andaman Sea on or after November 25.