The bank board bureau has recommended names of 10 general managers from various public sector banks for the post of executive directors. These names include Rajneesh Karnatak, Joydeep Dutta Roy, Nidhu Saxena, Kalyan Kumar, Ashwani Kumar, Ramjass Yadav, Asheesh Pandey, Ashok Chandra, A V Rama Rao and Shiv Bajrang Singh.

The list of selected candidates would be sent to the department of financial services to get the appointments committee of cabinet (ACC) approval.

The board had interviewed 40 candidates over a period of two days for vacancies of executive directors. “The names are in the order of merit. This panel will be operated in the financial year 2021-22, subject to availability of vacancies in the panel year 2021-22," it said.

In June this year, BBB had sought applications for the post of chief executive officer of state-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB). SS Mallikarjuna Rao, the current chief executive of the bank, was appointed in October 2019 and retires on 18 September 2021.

The bureau, which began functioning in April 2016, recommends the selection of heads of public sector banks and financial institutions and helps banks formulate strategies and in their fundraising plans. It also advises the government on evolving suitable training and development programmes for managerial personnel.

It is headed by B P Sharma, former secretary of the department of personnel and training. The secretary of department of financial services, secretary of department of public enterprises and the RBI Deputy Governor in charge of banking are all part of BBB.

Other part-time members are Vedika Bhandarkar, former managing director of Credit Suisse; P Pradeep Kumar, former managing director of SBI; and Pradip P Shah, founder and managing director of rating agency Crisil.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.