Home / News / BBC docu on PM Modi: Delhi court summons UK broadcaster, Wikipedia
BREAKING NEWS

BBC docu on PM Modi: Delhi court summons UK broadcaster, Wikipedia

1 min read . 07:25 PM IST
A Delhi court has issued a notice to BBC over its documentary on PM Modi
  • Delhi court has issued summons to BBC, Wikipedia, Internet Archive on defamation case by BJP leader

Delhi court has issued summons to the UK broadcaster BBC, Wikipedia and Internet Archive on a defamation case filed by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader over the documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This is a breaking news report, more details are being updated

