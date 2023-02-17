BBC I-T ‘survey’: Discrepancies over transfer pricing documentation found, says CBDT
The CBDT said the I-T teams unearthed crucial evidence by way of statements of employees, digital proof and documents.
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said on Friday that the Income Tax officials, who conducted a “survey" at the BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai for over 58 hours, have unearthed “crucial" evidence with regard to the transfer pricing documentation. The CBDT also said that the I-T officials have found several discrepancies and inconsistencies in the transfer pricing documentation.
