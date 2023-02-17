The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said on Friday that the Income Tax officials, who conducted a “survey" at the BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai for over 58 hours, have unearthed “crucial" evidence with regard to the transfer pricing documentation. The CBDT also said that the I-T officials have found several discrepancies and inconsistencies in the transfer pricing documentation.

The CBDT said the I-T teams unearthed crucial evidence by way of statements of employees, digital proof and documents.

“Income, profits shown by various group entities not commensurate with the scale of operations in India. Several discrepancies and inconsistencies with regard to transfer pricing documentation have been found," CBDT said.

"The department gathered several evidences pertaining to the operation of the organisation which indicate that tax has not been paid on certain remittances which have not been disclosed as income in India by the foreign entities of the group," the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.

Tax officials had arrived at the broadcaster’s offices on Tuesday morning, undertaking three days of extensive search. Officials had earlier alleged that the BBC had been served with notices in the past but was "defiant and non-compliant" and had significantly diverted its profits.

The I-T department had examined mobile phones and laptops used by some BBC editorial and administrative staff and cloned data from relevant digital devices over the past three days. Statements were also recorded from employees whose roles were considered crucial.

Meanwhile, critics and Opposition leaders have linked the search to the recent release of a two part documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the 2002 Gujarat riots.

As the ‘survey’ began, British government sources had indicated that the situation was being “closely" monitored, without issuing any official statement related to the tax authorities’ action. Some UK-based media commentators have however expressed their shock over the situation, while others lamented the timing given India’s G20 presidency.

(With inputs from agencies)