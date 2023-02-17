The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said on Friday that the Income Tax officials, who conducted a “survey" at the BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai for over 58 hours, have unearthed “crucial" evidence with regard to the transfer pricing documentation. The CBDT also said that the I-T officials have found several discrepancies and inconsistencies in the transfer pricing documentation.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}