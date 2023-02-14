BBC on Income Tax ‘survey’ at Delhi, Mumbai offices: ‘We hope to…’

The BBC News said on Tuesday that it was “fully cooperating" with the Income Tax department which is currently at their offices in Delhi and Mumbai. In its first reaction following the Income “survey" at its offices in New Delhi and Mumbai offices, BBC News said it hopes the situation resolves as soon as possible.

In a tweet, BBC News said, “The Income Tax Authorities are currently at the BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai and we are fully cooperating. We hope to have this situation resolved as soon as possible."

Police sealed off the BBC's New Delhi office, which occupies two floors of a high-rise on a leafy avenue in the capital's commercial heart.

A New Delhi-based BBC employee said that officials had been "confiscating all phones" during the tax raid. The data of the computer kept in the accounts and finance department was also scanned.

IT officials were verifying certain account documents in the finance department of BBC, news agency ANI reported.

Earlier this morning, Income tax officials arrived at BBC offices located at the national capital's KG Marg for the survey. The British broadcaster's office at Kalina Santacruz in Mumbai was also surveyed. Reports have suggested that the ‘survey’ was confined to business premises of BBC only.

BBC documentary led to ‘tax-survey’ by I-T dept?

Last month, the BBC aired a two-part documentary alleging that Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi ordered police to turn a blind eye to sectarian riots in Gujarat state, where he was the Chief Minister in 2002.

The communal violence, Godhra Riots, left at least 1,000 people dead, most of them minority Muslims.

Indian government blocked videos and tweets sharing links to the documentary -- which was not aired in India -- using emergency powers under its information technology laws.

Press Freedom in India

Experts have suggested that press freedom in India suffered greatly after the Narendra Modi led-government took charge in 2014. According to World Press Freedom Index, compiled by Reporters Without Borders, India fell from 10 spots to 150 out of 180 countries since 2014, suggesting a rather worrisome situation in the world's biggest democracy.

