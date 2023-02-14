BBC on Income Tax ‘survey’ at Delhi, Mumbai offices: ‘We hope to…’
- In its first reaction following the Income ‘survey’ at its offices in New Delhi and Mumbai offices, BBC News said it hopes the situation resolves as soon as possible
The BBC News said on Tuesday that it was “fully cooperating" with the Income Tax department which is currently at their offices in Delhi and Mumbai. In its first reaction following the Income “survey" at its offices in New Delhi and Mumbai offices, BBC News said it hopes the situation resolves as soon as possible.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×